Man charged with murder following death of Kristine Sparane in Spalding
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 37-year-old woman in Lincolnshire.
The body of Kristine Sparane was found at a property in Spalding shortly after 7.30pm on 26 November.
Police were called to Winsover Road shortly after 7.30pm after concerns were raised for Ms Sparane's safety.
64-year-old Brian Simpson, of Nene Court, Spalding, has been charged with murder, Lincolnshire Police said.
He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday.
