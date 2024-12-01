A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 37-year-old woman in Lincolnshire.

The body of Kristine Sparane was found at a property in Spalding shortly after 7.30pm on 26 November.

Police were called to Winsover Road shortly after 7.30pm after concerns were raised for Ms Sparane's safety.

Police were called to Winsover Road Credit: ITV News

64-year-old Brian Simpson, of Nene Court, Spalding, has been charged with murder, Lincolnshire Police said.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...