A £20,000 reward is being offered to catch a driver who killed a young mother in a hit-and-run crash with an e-bike.

Derbyshire Constabulary launched a murder investigation after Alana Armstrong, 25, was knocked off a bike by a Land Rover Discovery, in Batley Lane, Pleasley, near Mansfield, on Tuesday 26 November.

Miss Armstrong, who had a six-year-old son, was a passenger on the bike. She died at the scene.

Police said the Land Rover was found at the weekend and is being forensically examined.

Crimestoppers has now offered £20,000 for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

Regional manager Lydia Patsalides said: “My heart goes out to Alana’s family and friends – and especially her little boy. She was a young mother who died in the most horrific way.“I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward to speak to our charity 100% anonymously, to bring justice to those responsible."

Police investigate at the scene of the collision. Credit: Derbyshire Constabulary

Detectives said the e-bike was one of two chased by the car before the collision.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, had to have his leg amputated below the knee.

The car was being driven by a man, with a female passenger, officers said.

Two people were initially arrested but later released without charge.

Det Insp Steve Shaw said: “I know there are people in and around the Pleasley and wider Mansfield areas that have information that can help – and you can do so anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

On Friday Derbyshire Constabulary released an image of a woman they wanted to speak to over the incident. A woman in her 30s was later arrested and bailed.

