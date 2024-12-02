Five people have been injured in a crash after a police chase in Bradford.

The incident happened after a Renault Clio failed to stop for officers from the West Yorkshire Police roads policing unit on Barkerend Road at 9.50pm on Sunday.

A few minutes later it collided with a Mercedes G Wagon on Shipley Airedale Road.

Two men, aged 34 and 24, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Three people in the Mercedes suffered minor injuries.

The road remained closed on Monday morning and police said there was no timescale for when it would reopen.

Bradford Council said bus companies had been made aware of the closure.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

