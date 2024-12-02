A woman has been awarded £320,000 in damages after doctors caused long-lasting damage to her bowel during surgery to remove her gallbladder.

Cheryl Gravil, from Doncaster, suffered the injury during what should have been a routine operation at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in 2017.

Medics initially failed to realise what had happened. I t was only after she complained of feeling unwell that the problem was diagnosed.

Having initially been told she would spend less than a day in hospital, Ms Gravil instead spent four months battling sepsis, pneumonia and a series of other infections.

"I was later told that I'd have only survived another couple hours had I not been admitted to intensive care when I was," she said.

Following her initial operation, n urses told Ms Gravil that it was common to feel unwell and she was likely experiencing wind.

"When my husband arrived that afternoon he found me crying in pain and he insisted that I be seen by a doctor," she said.

"I remember being told I may need an x-ray and possibly surgery, and then the next thing I can remember is waking up in intensive care with all these tubes coming out of me and a colostomy bag."

She later found out about the damage to her bowel and was told the infection was so extensive a large area would need removing.

"My life has completely changed as it as left me with so many problems," she said.

"As soon as I eat, the moment I put my knife and fork on the plate I feel awful. I have awful wind that I can't get rid of and i often have to be sick.

"It is awful to live with and it will be lifelong now."

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust admitted negligence, saying that repair surgery would have been carried out immediately if the injury had been spotted sooner.

The trust awarded £350,000 in an out-of-court settlement, covering damages for her injuries and loss of earnings as she has been unable to return to work.

Elizabeth Maliakal, of Hudgell Solitcitors, which represented her, said: "Cheryl suffered several injuries due to failures in her medical care and many setbacks on her road to recovery.

"She is now able to put this claim behind her and use the damages awarded to access treatments she otherwise may not have been able to afford or which may not have been readily available on the NHS."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.