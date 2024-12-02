A woman has been banned from keeping dogs after inspectors found 13 living in poor conditions at her home.

The RSPCA investigated Gemma Bermingham, of Bernard Road in Edlington, Doncaster, after concerns were raised for the health of a dog seen living there.

I nspector Vanessa Reid found two Malinois dogs, one later described by a vet as "emaciated" and another in an "anorexic" condition.

An underweight young bull breed dog was also found, along with a litter of ten two-week-old puppies huddled together on a dirty cushion.

Bermingham, 34, had failed to provide the animals with adequate food, water, exercise and a safe environment, the RSPCA said.

She pleaded guilty at Doncaster Magistrates Court to four animal welfare offences and was banned from keeping dogs for seven years.

She was also given a 12-month community order with 70 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay costs of £400.

All of the dogs have made a full recovery.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.