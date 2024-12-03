A man has died and 20 other people have become ill in the past two days after taking what is believed to be a contaminated batch of drugs in Hull.

Emergency services were called to Pryme Street Carpark on Monday, 2 December, after receiving reports that a man had died.

In a joint statement, Hull City Council, Humberside Police and the drug and alcohol treatment service ReNew, said they have seen a higher than usual number of people suffering drug overdoses in Hull in the last 24 hours.

It is believed the drugs are being sold as spice and forensic analysis is taking place to identify the substances as well as investigations into how the drugs came into circulation.

Det Ch Insp Jon Cross said: "Investigations into a man’s death and 20 people who were taken ill due to suspected drug use are in their early stages, however we are considering the possibility that they could have been caused by contaminated batches of drugs.

Hull City Council said its public health team and other partners are working together to reduce the ongoing risk.

There is a multi-agency presence in the city centre to offer support to those most at risk.

The services have asked that anyone who finds someones unconscious or needing medical attention immediately calls 999 and asks for an ambulance.

