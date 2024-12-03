A high-level drug dealer who is serving a 12-year prison sentence has been ordered to hand over almost £2million.

Richard Batty, 39, was jailed in June last year after admitting his part in an organised gang which imported millions of pounds worth of cocaine into East Yorkshire.

The Humberside Police Asset Recovery Team pursued a confiscation order against Mr Batty’s property, in Withernwick, which was believed to have been built using criminal cash.

A hearing at Hull Crown Court identified Batty had made around £1.9 million pounds from criminal activity.

He is now required to pay back about £375,000 through assets including a house, cars, money in bank accounts and high value items.

The rest will remain a lifetime time debt.

Det Insp Jim Clarke, of the Serious Organised Crime Unit said, “My team welcome this finding against Batty which demonstrates that a life of crime doesn’t pay.

“Not only do we seek to prosecute those who are involved in serious organised crime within our communities, we will go on to relentlessly pursue all profits made through criminality to ensure assets and illicit finance are recovered.”

