A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a young mother riding an e-bike was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Alana Armstrong, 25, was a passenger on a bike that was hit by a Land Rover Discovery, in Batley Lane, Pleasley, near Mansfield, on Tuesday 26 November. She died at the scene.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, had part of his leg amputated as a result of the collision and remains in hospital.

The car, which was driven away from the scene, was found at the weekend.

Derbyshire Constabulary said a 23-year-old man was arrested in Mansfield in the early hours of Tuesday, 3 December.

Police investigate the scene of the collision. Credit: ITV News

Det Insp Steve Shaw, said: “We are now nearly a week on from Alana’s death and the response from the public has been nothing short of fantastic.

“We have received information from dozens of people which has been absolutely crucial to bringing about this arrest.

“We still want to hear from anyone who has not already come forward with information that can assist our investigation."

A £20,000 reward has been offered by the Crimestoppers charity for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

