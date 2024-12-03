Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

Rugby league legend and fundraiser Kevin Sinfield has sent a surprise message to a fan who is taking on his own charity challenge after losing his wife to motor neurone disease (MND).

Les Shaw's wife Julie was diagnosed the day after she watched Sinfield carry his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow across the line at the first Rob Burrow Marathon in 2023.

She died just over a year later, weeks after Burrow himself lost his life to MND.

Inspired by Sinfield's own efforts to raise more than £10million for MND charities, Mr Shaw, from Hull, is now training to cycle across the country.

And he has been given a boost after Sinfield, who is currently undertaking his first fundraiser since Burrow's death in June, recorded a video message to wish him luck.

Sinfield's message said: "Les, I know you've had a tough year since losing your wife Julie to MND in August.

"You're doing an incredible job pal and I know you're planning the coast to coast bike ride next year in aid of the Rob Burrow centre for MND."

After being shown the video by ITV Calendar, Mr Shaw said: "I can't believe it. That's made my day.

"Kevin Sinfield is a hero to me. What he's done for this charity and raising funds for MND is unbelievable."

Les Shaw's wife Julie died on 2 August 2024. Credit: Les Shaw

Mrs Shaw and her husband had been following the fundraising challenges of Sinfield and Burrow before her diagnosis.

Mr Shaw said he was unaware of MND before Burrow's high-profile campaign to raise awareness of the disease.

His wife was given less than two years to live but quickly lost her mobility, speech and muscle strength before passing away.

"I think I realised then you live for today and forget tomorrow because I knew time would be valuable with Julie," Mr Shaw said.

Sinfield's latest fundraising quest will see him attempt to run seven ultra-marathons in as many days, including through Mr Shaw's home city.

In his message he said he "cannot wait" to meet Mr Shaw at the finish line at Craven Park.

Mr Shaw will attempt to ride 200 miles from Morecambe to Hull next year to raise money for the Rob Burrow Centre in Leeds.

"I'm so proud of Julie and I hope she's proud of me today. She'll be there looking down, don't worry about that."

