A stolen van containing 2,500 pies made by a Michelin star chef has been found abandoned.

Tommy Banks, who owns two restaurants and a pub in North Yorkshire, posted on Instagram on Monday to appeal for information after the van was taken with £25,000 worth of products inside.

It has now emerged that the van had already been recovered in Middlesborough.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The vehicle, a white Fiat Ducato van, was found abandoned with false number plates in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough and was recovered by Cleveland Police between 29 and 30 November."

It has not been confirmed if the pies were found intact.

The van was stolen from a business park in Ripon. Credit: Tommy Banks

Mr Banks said the van had been destined for York Christmas Market before it was taken from a business park in Melmerby, near Ripon.

In his Instagram video he said: "A full van, with 2,500 pies has been stolen from our unit.

"Nearly a ton of pies with my name written on it are somewhere in the North of England."

He described it as "horrible" adding: "It's kind of sad, that's a lot of meat, flour and eggs and a lot of work.

He appealed for the thieves to "drop off the pies" somewhere like a community centre.

He added: "I know you are a criminal but maybe just do something nice because it is Christmas."

Police say the investigation into the theft is ongoing.

