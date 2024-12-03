A teenager is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death at a flat in Leeds.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested on Sunday by police investigating the murder of 23-year-old Saymore T Kwashira, who died after an incident in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on 12 November.

He will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Another 17-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on 12 November, has been rearrested overnight.

A third boy of the same age remains on police bail.

An online appeal to cover the costs of Mr Kwashira's funeral has raised almost £4,000.

In a post on social media, his sister Prosper wrote: "This has been an unimaginable time for our family, and as we navigate this grief, we face the added challenge of giving him the proper farewell he deserves.

"Sadly, my brother did not have a funeral policy, and we are struggling to cover the costs of his burial here in the UK."

