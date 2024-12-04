Five people have been arrested after a man died and 20 others became ill due to a contaminated batch of the drug spice.

Humberside Police were called by paramedics following the death of a man from a suspected overdose in the Pryme Street car park in Hull on Monday, 2 December.

Twenty others are reported to have fallen ill on Monday and Tuesday.

Four men, aged 27 to 46, and a 36-year-old woman who have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Det Ch Insp Jon Cross said: “As a part of our initial lines of enquiry, we suspect the man’s death and subsequent illness of others, to be linked to the contamination of a batch of drugs, believed to be spice.

“My thoughts remain with the man’s family who continue to be supported by officers at this is incredibly sad time and we continue to work alongside the local authority, drugs and alcohol treatment services and the hospital trust to provide the appropriate support and advice to those who have been affected."

Spice is a nickname for synthetic cannabis and is designed to mimic its effects. But it can be more harmful and unpredictable.

