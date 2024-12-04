Police have insisted they did not "fail" a woman who was murdered by her violent ex-partner after he was released on bail despite a long history of abusing her.

Vincent Morgan was the subject of his third domestic violence prevention order (DVPO) and was banned from contacting Lisa Welford when he attacked her on 24 April.

She was found in the River Derwent, in Malton, North Yorkshire, after police were called at 11.40pm. Morgan, who claimed she had jumped in, was on the riverbank.

Ms Welford, 49, had suffered head injuries, a bleed on the brain, fractured ribs, a fractured collar bone and a severely fractured femur.

She was taken to hospital but died the following morning.

On Wednesday Morgan, 47, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years after being convicted of murder following a trial.

North Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the case.

But Det Ch Insp Shaun Page, who led the investigation, said: "North Yorkshire Police didn't fail to protect [Ms Welford].

"We were aware of previous incidents involving Lisa and Vincent Morgan, but those are now subject of an IOPC investigation. But the investigation has led to a conviction for murder and we are pleased with the sentence today at court."

Tributes at the River Derwent, where Lisa Welford died. Credit: ITV News

He added: "North Yorkshire Police takes domestic abuse exceptionally seriously. We have a specialist team that supports victims.

"As in this case, anybody at the end of a relationship, looking to leave a domestic abuse relationship, can be at exceptional risk of harm and I would ask them to think about reaching out to us, the police, or another agency."

He said police would try to prosecute perpetrators even without the support of victims.

Morgan's trial heard he was described by a previous partner as violent and controlling and had a long history of physical abuse towards Ms Welford.

He was under investigation for assaulting her in February at the time of the murder.

On the day of the attack Morgan spent the day with Ms Welford, despite being banned from contacting her.

They drank together, ending up on the bank of the River Derwent in the centre of Malton at around 11.30pm.

Police were alerted by witnesses who saw Ms Welford in the water.

She had suffered a cardiac arrest and had no detectable pulse when she was pulled out of the water.

Prosecutor Craig Hassall said Morgan contradicted himself after being arrested.

He said: "In the ambulance he said she had deliberately entered the water and took own life, and then said shortly after she had slipped on the bank and that's why she was in the water."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.