A second teenager has been charged with the murder of a man found stabbed to death in Leeds.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of murdering Saymore T Kwashira.

The 23-year-old was attacked at a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on 12 November.

Another 17-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday charged with the murder and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court today.