An elderly couple who had faulty insulation installed through a government scheme say they are facing thousands of pounds of repairs and the prospect of being unable to sell their home.

Norma Galley, from Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, and her husband spent £4,000 to part-fund spray foam insulation in their roof under the Green Homes grant scheme. The government covered the rest of the cost.

They hoped to downsize, but have now been told the work damaged the roof and the property would be difficult to sell.

Mrs Galley, 87, said: "It seemed the right thing to do for the environment - we have an old house and it's cold."

She added: "I’ve got arthritis and difficulty getting up stairs, we are both quite old so we thought we might sell it and get a bungalow.

"We have been told that a buyer might have difficulty getting a mortgage on it so it has really left us in limbo."

Mrs Galley's son, Jon Galley said: "My mum and dad saw an advert and knew that it was a government scheme so they have trusted that.

"It's turned out to be little more than a scam."

The couple are among hundreds of thousands of homeowners who installed spray foam insulation, many of whom took advantage of the now-defunct Green Homes scheme.

When installed properly, it can stop heat escaping from roofs, lofts and attics.

The spray foam was installed in Mrs Galley's home as part of the previous governments Green Homes Scheme.

B ut problems with poor fitting have affected many properties, leaving moisture trapped and causing a risk of decay to roof timbers.

Several mortgage providers will now not lend on properties with spray insulation.

The family have been told that removing the insulation will cost around £6,000 and could cause more damage. A new roof could cost around £20,000.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute said unreliable contractors took advantage of government schemes. Steve Playle, a spokesperson from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, said: "When the Green Homes grant was first announced by Rishi Sunak a few years ago, within about two or three days we noticed there were 40 or 50 companies formed with companies house with 'green homes' in the title.

"So that means there are lots of businesses out there that look to try and exploit grant funding schemes for their own means and rip customers off."

He called for a national scheme to ensure the work could only be carried out by licensed traders. Mrs Galley's MP, Tom Gordon, agrees the Government should bear responsibility for failing to oversee rogue companies.

Mr Gordon said: "If we want people to future-proof homes and encourage them to do that, not putting right previous schemes undermines that.

"It was a government backed scheme and government funds that people drew down, so to me it would be right for people to get some support and funds from the government."A government spokesperson said the government was "aware of the issue and has consulted lenders who say they rely on the views of valuers and surveyors on this issue".

They added: "Measures fitted under government schemes must be fitted by a TrustMark registered installer."

