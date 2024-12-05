A man has been charged with murder after a mother-of-one was knocked off an e-bike in an alleged hit-and-run crash.

Alana Armstrong, 25, was a passenger on a bike that was hit by a car in Batley Lane, Pleasley, near Mansfield, Derbyshire, at around 8pm on Tuesday November 26. She died at the scene.

The man who was riding the bike had to have his leg partially amputated.

Derbyshire Police said the car drove off after the incident.

Keaton Muldoon, 23, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.