Play Brightcove video

Video provided by South Yorkshire Police

Police have released a video of the moment a drug dealer jumped through his front door as an officer cut it open with a chainsaw.

The bodycam footage from South Yorkshire Police shows Abdulaziz Haruna, 26, from Sheffield, attempting to clear the officer in a bid to escape arrest.

He was caught at the scene and treated for injuries caused by glass and was later jailed for seven years and three months.

Haruna was involved in dealing an estimated £280,000 of heroin and crack cocaine.

Abdulaziz Haruna has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Police found evidence of his involvement in the drugs line, branded "MO", while executing a warrant at his home in February 2023.

After finding pictures on his Snapchat account where Haruna posed with large amounts of cash, officers paid him a second visit on 24 May 2023, where they used a chainsaw to force entry.

Haruna initially denied his involvement during a police interview, claiming one of the Nokia phones seized belonged to a friend.

He later pleaded guilty, after being presented with what policed have dubbed an "overwhelming amount of evidence", during a hearing at Bradford Crown Court.

Det Con Darcy Hope said it was "the culmination of a lengthy process". She added: "I am pleased that Haruna will now be spending Christmas behind bars thanks to the work of our dedicated team."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.