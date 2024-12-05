A man who arranged to meet and rape two children at a hotel has been jailed.

Christopher Hackett sent messages to what he thought was the mother of a 12-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy to organise a meeting at a hotel in Alfreton, Derbyshire.

He sent explicit photos and described what he wanted to do.

Hackett, of Town Lane, Rotherham, had in fact been communicating with an undercover police officer.

W hen he arrived at the hotel, in Alfreton, Derbyshire, he was arrested.

The 37-year-old had items including sweets and fizzy drinks with him.

His mobile phone was seized and found to contain thousands of explicit images and videos of children.

He was later charged with attempted sexual communication with a child, arranging to commit a child sex offence and possession of indecent images.

Hackett admitted the offences and was jailed for seven and a half years with an extended four-year licence period. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

PC Jodie Norris, who led the investigation, said: “Hackett, who was already a registered sex offender when he committed this offence, clearly poses a serious danger to children and I am very pleased that his sentence reflects that danger.

“He spoke with a woman he thought was the mother of two children and arranged to meet her in order to rape the children, and it is clear from the messages he sent that he knew exactly what he was doing.

“Not only did he discuss his depraved fantasies but he also travelled to meet this ‘woman’ to carry out his despicable crime.

“I have no doubt that had he not been caught, he would have gone on to cause severe physical and psychological harm to children in the future."

