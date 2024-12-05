Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield has set off on the fifth day of his ultra-marathon challenge in aid of research nto Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Sinfield, 44, and his team set off from Beverley and are due to cross the finish line in Hull on Thursday afternoon, 5 December.

A crowd lined the start line at Beverley Racecourse at 7am to wave him off on the latest leg of his ‘Running Home for Christmas’ campaign, which is scheduled to conclude in Saddleworth on Saturday.

Kevin Sinfield on day one of the challenge, at the annual charity fundraising Liverpool Santa Dash event. Credit: PA

The former Leeds Rhinos star is raising money in memory of his friend and team-mate Rob Burrow, who died of MND at the age of 41 in June.

The route in Hull and East Yorkshire is also in tribute to former Hull FC player Adam Maher, who died in 2020, following his diagnosis of MND.

He had made 100 appearances for the Black and Whites between 2000 and 2003, scoring 25 tries.

Sinfield is due to arrive at Craven Park, the home of Hull KR at 1.40pm.

Sinfield carried his friend Rob Burrow over the line at the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, 2023. Credit: PA

