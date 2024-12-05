Play Brightcove video

Sinfield was greeted by crowds at Craven Park in Hull

Kevin Sinfield was cheered across the line after completing the fifth leg of a challenge to run seven ultra marathons in seven days to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.

The Leeds Rhinos legend, 44, was met by crowds at Hull's Craven Park stadium - the home of rugby club Hull KR - on Thursday afternoon after starting the day at Beverley Racecourse.

He said he was feeling "pretty beaten up", but told the crowds: "I have to say we've absolutely loved being in Hull.

"We couldn't have asked for a better response, a better amount of support. I know you guys have got big rivals across the city, but to see you all come together and support what we're trying to do - to support the MND community - has been wonderful.

"Thank you for your support. You should be proud of your city today."

Sinfield ran from Beverley Racecourse to Hull on the fifth day of the challenge. Credit: PA

Sinfield and a team of other runners are aiming to raise £777,777 by running more than 50km a day for seven days across seven regions. Each run is being completed in 7km blocks.

The challenge - dubbed Running Home for Christmas - is the latest fundraiser in honour of Sinfield's former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow, who wore the number seven shirt.

Burrow died from MND in June at the age of 41. The challenge began on 1 December and will end in Sinfield's home village of Saddleworth on 7 December.

By Thursday Sinfield had raised more than £550,000.

The MND Association will receive half the money raised. The Leeds Hospitals Charity will get 22% towards building a specialist MND centre named after Rob Burrow. Four other charities will be given the rest.

