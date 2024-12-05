Play Brightcove video

Video report by Matt Price

Farmers say vandals are creating rudimentary weapons designed to ruin machinery and injure livestock.

Helen Smith, who has a dairy farm near Rotherham, said she had been repeatedly targeted by criminals causing damage and in some cases killing animals with no apparent motive.

She showed ITV News concrete blocks which had been set with large nails and left strewn in the fields of the farm.

"There's thought going into it - it's not just kids fooling about," she said.

"We've had no end of trouble - we've had a cow shot with a bullet rifle, which was left overnight and we found it the next morning, dead, which was horrendous to find.

"And then we've had concrete which has been made in plant pot holders, with six-inch nails to puncture tyres and for the cows to tread on and become lame. We have people cutting the barbed wire to let cows out."

Mrs Smith said her farm had been targeted by arsonists in the past and she had suffered personal attacks.

"I've been shot at before, I've been assaulted," she said. "We've had cows beaten up with golf clubs and blinded."

Farmers have had problems with off-road bikers damaging fields. Credit: ITV News

Insurer NFU Mutual's Rural Crime Report estimated that the cost of rural crime last year was almost £53million - a rise of 4.3% on 2022.

Mrs Smith said: "It has a knock-on effect down the food chain because theyre not producing the milk, there's no beef, there's no calves. So the financial loss is tremendous."

A nearby farmer has suffered thousands of pounds worth of damage to fields caused by illegal quad bikers.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: "You need to understand what damage this is doing to people in your area.

"In my opinion it is getting worse and the more readily available quad bikes are becoming and motorbikes are becoming. People just don't have the same respect for what's not theirs."

South Yorkshire Police said it was "committed" to tackling the problem of off-road bikes in Rotherham, with officers carrying out regular patrols in hotspot areas.

Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Christopher Scanlon said: "Not only do these anti-social drivers cause serious criminal damage to local landowners, but they also have a negative impact on wildlife and the local community. We are constantly monitoring the situation and have run operations with the help of the force’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team to tackle this problem, with more days of action planned in the future."

"I would urge members of the community to continue to report off-road bikes to us. We need the public to contact us when these incidents are happening so we can identify those responsible.”

