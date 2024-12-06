Christmas markets cancelled in York and Leeds as storm approaches
As Storm Darragh hits our region this weekend, some event organisers have announced postponements and cancellations.
A yellow weather warning is in place for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Here is a list of some events that we know to be affected this weekend:
Leeds Christmas Market
York Christmas Market
Malton Christmas Festival
Filey 'Fishtive' tree lights switch on
Barnsley Christmas Market and outdoor market
Brimham Rocks Christmas Carol Service