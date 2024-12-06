Christmas markets cancelled in York and Leeds as storm approaches

Credit: PA

As Storm Darragh hits our region this weekend, some event organisers have announced postponements and cancellations.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Here is a list of some events that we know to be affected this weekend:

  • Leeds Christmas Market

  • York Christmas Market

  • Malton Christmas Festival

  • Filey 'Fishtive' tree lights switch on

  • Barnsley Christmas Market and outdoor market

  • Brimham Rocks Christmas Carol Service

