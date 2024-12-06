Play Brightcove video

Videos recorded by James Smith showed the defendants playing The Laughing Policeman at loud volume, kicking bins and shining lights at their victims

A former Chinese intelligence officer and her solicitor daughter who staged an "all-out war" on their neighbours following a dispute over a hedge have been jailed.

Susan Chen, 61, and her daughter Linda Lu, 35, were convicted of causing serious alarm or distress to their neighbours, James and Lynn Smith, in the village of Bassingham, near Lincoln.

A court heard problems started when Mr Smith attempted to cut the hedge dividing their properties in July 2023.

Videos recorded by him over the next two months showed Chen and Lu shouting abuse, including calling the victims "retards".

There were "periods of loud metallic banging" from a paint can and loud music being played, including a recording of the 1920s song The Laughing Policeman being played on a loop.

A torch was used to shine light at the Smiths' home.

Chen and Lu used a mobile phone linked to a camera to alert them when the family were outside their house. They used binoculars to spy on the family.

Mr Smith made around 200 audio and video recordings documenting the problems, while Chen and Lu ignored community protection notices designed to curb the harassment.

L incoln Crown Court heard Mr and Mrs Smith, who have two young children, became increasingly anxious because of the problems.

Mrs Smith suffered from insomnia and had been diagnosed with mild depression and anxiety and found herself checking if her doors were locked several times a day.

The couple's eldest child was reluctant to go to sleep alone and both children were wary of using their garden.

Chen and Lu shone torches at the family's home. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Mr Smith said the harassment was calculated and continued on an almost daily basis.

Judge James House KC said it was one of the most serious cases of its kind to come before the court.

"James and Lynn Smith had both been teachers for many years," he said.

"They had chosen Bassingham because it was and is a lovely village to live."

He said they were subjected to a "persistent, calculated and appalling" pattern of behaviour.

"The verbal abuse was vile," Judge House said.

"In short the defendants terrorised the Smith family."

Chen and Lu represented themselves during a five-week trial, alleging they were the victims.

But a jury took just two hours to convict the two women of stalking.

The jury heard Lu had no previous convictions but Chen was previously convicted of assaulting an elderly couple while living in the village of Balderton, near Newark, Notts, during 2020.

Chen told jurors she had previously spent 14 years serving in the Chinese Army, rising to the rank of Major.

Chen and Lu were were each jailed for five and half years.

PC Jordan Bathie-Drexler, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “In almost 10 years of policing, I have never seen such persistent, relentless and unprovoked offending by a suspect. Linda Lu utilised her position as a registered solicitor in order to carry out an all-out war on the victims of this case."

He added " This case might be mistaken as a neighbour dispute. But what on the face of it looked like anti-social behaviour, was actually offending against the victims that took place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, over a three-month period.

"All steps of intervention and control – which included community warning notices, visits from police and words of advice – were ignored by the suspects, who made it their mission to torment the victims."

