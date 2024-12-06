Rail services are expected to be disrupted until the end of Friday after a tree fell onto the line between Leeds and Wakefield.

The tree came down in the Outwood area on Thursday evening, causing damage to the overhead wires.

It has since been removed, but a National Rail spokesperson said: " More safety checks are required before the lines can reopen, there is currently no estimate of when the lines will reopen at present.

"As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes, diverted or revised.

"Major disruption is expected until the end of the day."

Diesel trains are running through the area as normal, but electric trains are having to "coast" at lower speeds.

The problem is affecting Cross Country services between Edinburgh and Birmingham, Bristol and Plymouth, between Leeds and Plymouth and between Newcastle and Reading.

LNER services between Skipton, Bradford Forster Square, Harrogate, Leeds and London Kings Cross are disrupted along with Northern services between Leeds and Knottingley, Doncaster and Sheffield.

Passengers are being advised to check before travelling.

