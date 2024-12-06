A plane has landed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) for the first time since it closed in 2022.

The 1977 Piper Panther PA31 Navajo touched down on Friday morning - more than two years since the last passenger aircraft landed in November 2022.

A erospace company 2Excel was given permission by Doncaster Council to bring back the twin-engined search and rescue plane for maintenance in a process known as an unlicensed flight, where passengers or cargo are not being carried.

The company, which has had a hangar on the site for more than a decade, has continued technical operations since the airport closed but had to move its aircraft fleet to other airports and airfields around the country.

It is envisaged that several flights will take place in the coming months.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said: “We know how important the airport is to local people and businesses, so it is great to see an already established aviation business in our city being able to use the site again.

“2Excel is a great supporter of the airport and a strong advocate for the aviation industry in Doncaster and them returning their aircraft to the site as part of their winter planning is really a positive step. Their presence sends a signal to others about the importance of the site as a strategic base."

DSA closed after owners Peel Group said the business was no longer viable, having not turned a profit since it opened 17 years earlier.

A campaign has been ongoing to reopen it as a commercial concern. In March the council signed a 125-year lease to take over the running of the airport.

Last month it said a new operator had been identified and the first passenger flights could take off within 18 months.

Ms Jones sadi: "We are still working steadfastly to reopen the airport by spring 2026 and there will be further news forthcoming in early 2025. Progress is going well and further updates will be given in the new year.”

Andy Offer, director of 2Excel, said: "[The airport] is a place we’ve been proud to call our home for more than a decade. But it’s important to recognise that we never left! Throughout the past two years, some 150 people have continued to work in Hangar three day in, day out.

“City of Doncaster Council have never lost sight of the goal to reopen the airport and we’ve remained in constant contact. We look forward to continuing to work with both the council and the new operator to return Doncaster airport to its rightful place as a major employer in the South Yorkshire region."

