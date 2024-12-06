Hull City have appointed a new head coach as they look to pull away from the Championship relegation zone.

Former Reading manager Ruben Sellés will take the helm at the MKM Stadium, signing a two-and-a-half year deal at the club with an option of a further year.

The deal is subject to the 41-year-old boss obtaining a visa.

Sellés has enjoyed success under difficult circumstances at Reading, leading the Royals to sixth in League One despite turmoil behind the scenes.

James Oliver-Pearce and Tobias Loveland have also made the move from Reading, joining as assistant head coach and first-team coach respectively.

Sellés said: “I am really happy. When the possibility to come here became real, my eyes were on Hull City. “I know the team, the club, the history and I’m looking forward to starting my journey with the team.

"From now, we go all in, all together, every single time, 100%. There is no tomorrow; every day is important, every action is important. We’re going to fight for every inch together."

Chairman Acun Ilıcalı said: "We are delighted to have secured the services of our number one target.

"Ruben’s ambition aligns with ours. His passion and enthusiasm shone through in our meetings and we share similar ideas of how we want football to be played.

"There was considerable interest in the role, but Rubén stood out for his football philosophy, ability to develop players, attention to detail and extensive coaching experience."

The Tigers currently sit in 22nd having lost their last consecutive five games.

Andy Dawson will take the side for Saturday’s home match against Blackburn Rovers before returning to his role as first-team coach.

Sellés is set to assume full control on Monday.

