A man accused of murdering a mother-of-one who was allegedly rammed off an e-bike in a hit-and-run crash has appeared in court.

Keaton Muldoon, 23, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with the murder of 25-year-old Alana Armstrong.

Ms Armstrong, a mother to a six-year-old boy, was a passenger on an e-bike which was hit by a car in Batley Lane, Pleasley, Derbyshire, at around 8pm on Tuesday 26 November. She died at the scene.

Jordan Newton-Kay, who was riding the bike, had to have part of his leg amputated after the crash and is still in hospital.

Mr Muldoon is also charged with Mr Newton-Kay's attempted murder and driving while disqualified.

W earing a grey Nike jacket in the dock, he spoke only to confirm his name and address during the five-minute hearing.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Monday, with family and friends of the defendant shouting “I love you” as he was led back down to the cells.

Police previously said the collision involved an e-bike and a dark-coloured 4×4, which allegedly followed two e-bikes before ramming one of them.

O n Friday they appealed for a person who wrote a note on a Land Rover Discovery, believed to have been involved in the collision, to come forward “as a matter of urgency”.

Detectives believe that the dark blue vehicle, which had a distinctive private plate, was parked in the Jacksons Park area of Mansfield overnight on 26 November and say the note was placed on its windscreen due to poor parking.

