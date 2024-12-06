A driver who had downed nine beers and a shot before crashing into a teacher who was walking home from the pub has been jailed.

Thomas Sanigar, of Tiverton Street, Cleethorpes, had drunk seven pints of lager, a pint of Guinness, a bottle of lager and a shot at an event in Beverley before getting behind the wheel of his BMW on 3 February.

He was travelling at twice the 30mph speed limit when he hit 30-year-old Alex Ramsden, who had been out with a friend and was walking home.

A roadside breath test found he was more than twice the drink drive limit.

Sanigar p leaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Grimsby Crown Court. In a statement Alex's father, Paul Ramsden told the court his family's "whole world was crushed".

Grimsby teacher Alex Ramsden Credit: Humberside Police

He added: "My world is empty, a feeling of total loss. All I have left of my beautiful boy is a picture hung on the wall. Alex is gone forever."

His mother Mum Elaine added: "I am in a bottomless pit with no way out, no light at the end of the tunnel.

"An irreparable chasm has opened up. Alex was funny, highly-intelligent, caring patient and loving."

Sentencing Sanigar to nine years and nine months in prison, Judge John Thackray KC said Mr Ramsden's death was "inevitable" after Sanigar got behind the wheel."It was a toxic combination of dangerous driving, highly impaired by the consumption of alcohol and at grossly excessive speed," he said.

"It ended a life and brought life-long grief to his family."

In a statement after the hearing, Mr Ramsden's family said: "Drinking and driving destroys lives.

"We should never have had to ensure the heartbreak of losing Alex and the devastation caused by the careless actions of others. Nobody should have to go through this hell."

Sgt Rob Mazingham, of Humberside Police, said: "Once again a combination of excess speed and drink and the poor decision-making of a driver, in this case Thomas Sanigar, have led to the totally unnecessary and tragic death of an innocent pedestrian, Alex Ramsden.

"The heartfelt and emotional tributes from Alex's friends and family serve only to highlight the devastating impact one person's actions have on so many."

Sanigar was banned from driving for 16 years.

