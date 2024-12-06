Play Brightcove video

A college which supports young adults with special educational needs into employment says it's 'heartbroken' after all three of their minibuses were stolen from a locked compound.

Harrison College in Doncaster opened in 2019. It provides hands on experience and skills to local people.

The minibuses were used to take some students to and from college, but more importantly they allowed pupils to get to businesses, where they learnt first hand the skills for the career they wanted.

The minibuses transported students to businesses to learn. Credit: Harrison College

But on Monday night (25 November) thieves broke into the college, smashed a window and retrieved the keys for the vehicles, before driving them around bollards at the front of the drive.

Gemma Peebles is the founder of Harrison college, she said: "It's just heartbreaking and saddening that we serve Doncaster's community and somebody has chosen to steal our vehicles.

"We are not part of a multi-academy trust, we don't have the reserves to just buy another three vehicles without an insurance pay out."

Around 60 students attend the college.

For students at the college, it's not just caused disruption getting to and from the college.

Ella Leeming is a second year student, she said: "For a lot of people here, with us all being autistic or ADHD, it's a massive thing for us to have a timetable and know at 9 o'clock I'm going to have a lesson with Steve, and when that's all of a sudden taken away, it's really stressful."

Jaydn Evans, another student, said: "We go on different trips like business trips, or work on projects that are physical and without those minibuses it doesn't allow us to do that anymore."

There were also tools in the vehicles which students used during projects, meaning they can't do all the training they'd usually do.

A new bus route has been created to get the students to college.

But now the local community has stepped in to help.

Some have provided funding and short-term replacement buses, and even put on a whole new bus service.

Martin Coney is a staff manager at First, but he's come out of the office to drive the students to and from college. He said: "It's about doing what's right, these children have the right to have an access to education. If they don't have access it impacts them."

Gemma Peebles said: "It's incredibly humbling, I think a lot of our business providers value what we do in the community.

"It's empowering for me to say look at the support we've got, people are offering help because they can see the impact the college has on the community."

