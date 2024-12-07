A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in a crash in a pub car park.

Police were called to the Cock Beck pub on Penda's Way, in the Crossgates area of Leeds, shortly before midnight on Friday, 6 December after multiple reports that a car was being driven into people in the car park.

A woman in her fifties was taken to hospital with significant but not life threatening injuries. No one else is thought to have been injured.

Around 20 minutes later, the same car was involved in a crash at the junction of Selby Road and York Road.

A 48-year-old man driving the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, driving whilst disqualified and possession of Class B drugs.

The occupants of the other car were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Det Int Daniel Ridgway said: "The victim has been seriously injured in what appears to be the deliberate use of a vehicle as a weapon and we have extensive enquiries ongoing to establish the circumstances of what has taken place."

