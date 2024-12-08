Police are searching for an 85-year-old man who went missing during Storm Darragh.

Barry Walsh was last seen in Eggborough, in North Yorkshire, when he left his home to go to the village shop at around 5pm on Saturday, 7 December.

He was driving a grey Honda Jazz and never returned home.

Barry has not been seen since and officers say they are concerned for his welfare.

He is 5ft 7ins tall, of slight build and has glasses, blue eyes and grey hair.

He may be wearing grey trousers, black leather shoes, blue jumper and a thin black coat.

