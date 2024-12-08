A dog has been rescued after being stranded in the Humber Estuary for six hours during Storm Darragh.

Buddy the dog was found "tired and subdued" near Whitton Island at 10:20pm on Friday, 6 December.

Humber Rescue, a lifeboat charity based next to the Humber Bridge in Hessle, said its crew faced "exceptionally tough" conditions.

Volunteers were able to narrow down the search thanks to a tracking device fitted to Buddy's collar.

Credit: Humber Rescue

Andy Ward, the coxswain on the callout, said: "We faced strong winds, a wind-against-tide sea state, and an ebbing tide, making conditions exceptionally tough.

"My priority was ensuring the safety of my three crew members while locating Buddy."

The team spent two hours searching for Buddy, before he was found and reunited with his owner.

Dave Roberts, chairman of Humber Rescue, hailed his crew's "teamwork, preparation, and the live tracker, which he said "significantly reduced the search time". He's urged other pet owners to consider investing in similar devices.

The charity says it's their 106th callout this year.

