A lorry driver has been arrested after a man was killed in a crash in Bradford.

The man was walking near the junction of Bowling Hall Road and Rooley Lane at around 11am on Sunday, 8 December, when he was hit by an HGV.

He died at the scene.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

A full road closure was put in place at the location for incident investigation and recovery work and is expected to be in place for some time while that work continues.

