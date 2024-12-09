Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with serious head injuries on a busy road in Lincoln.

Officers attended Carholme Road following an incident just before 11.30pm on Sunday.The 55-year-old man died at the scene. His family have been informed.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.A police cordon remains in place and police say it is likely to remain for some time. Police have closed the stretch of road from the A46 roundabout to Carholme Road.

