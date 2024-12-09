Police seized a "mini arsenal" of weapons including 38 knives, five swords, a crossbow and 16 air weapons following a raid on a home in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police also found a can of CS gas, a stun device, two knuckledusters, two wooden batons, an extendable baton and three throwing stars.

A spokesperson said: "Officers executed a warrant at a property in Thorne last Tuesday 3 December, leading to the discovery of a mini arsenal of weapons."

David Walker, 38, of Alexandra Street, Thorne, was arrested at the property and charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate, possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

He has made his first appearance at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

