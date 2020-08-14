The latest ITV Calendar forecast for North, West & South Yorkshire with Jon Mitchell

The latest ITV Calendar forecast for Lincolnshire, South & East Yorkshire, NE Derbyshire with Jon Mitchell

Overnight:

A murky and generally overcast night, with extensive low cloud and hill fog thick enough at times to give some isolated rain or drizzle. Cool toward the coast, but a warm and humid night for many. Minimum temperature 16 °C.

Saturday:A cloudy start, especially on the coast. Brightening up during the day with some sunny spells, but a risk of thundery showers by the afternoon. Warm but humid. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Generally cloudy Sunday and Monday with heavy showers or thunderstorms likely, these locally severe. Brighter Tuesday but with further thundery showers. Less hot, but still warm and humid.