ITV Central | Meet the team

Bob Warman - Presenter

According to ‘Steve Wright in the Afternoon’ I am the longest serving anchorman on the same programme in the world!

Born in Walsall, and educated at Wrekin College, Wellington, I worked on several newspapers and in radio before joining ATV in 1973.

I am President of the Birmingham Press Club, the world’s oldest Press Club, and an honorary Vice-President of the Journalists’ Charity. Also President of the Acorns Business Club which supports the Acorns Hospices, and Regional Chairman of Coutts & Co, private bank.

Sameena Ali-Khan - Presenter

Sameena Ali-Khan is one of the main presenters of ITV News Central

I was hoping to qualify as a doctor but instead I got a science degree, an MA in TV and more importantly some life experience.

I began presenting in commercial radio then moved to BBC Asian Network, BBC GMR, WM and London and 5 Live.

Then came the screen test. Since then I’ve worked as a reporter/presenter for BBC North West Today, Inside Out, Midlands Today and now ITV News Central.

I host many high profile events/award ceremonies and away from TV, I love my family, swimming, cooking, and shopping!

Matt Teale - Presenter

Matt Teale is one of the main presenters of ITV News Central

I was born in Worcestershire, raised in Herefordshire, educated in Nottingham and I've also lived in Peterborough and Birmingham making the Midlands well and truly home.

I used to front sport on ITV News Central before joining ITN in 2007 as a presenter on Setanta Sports then as the main anchor of London Tonight.

I continue to front network news for ITV and I return to ITV News Central after spells with Sky News and the British Forces Broadcasting Service.

So far my career has taken me from Washington to Kabul and from Jamaica to Johannesburg.

While away from work, I'm a cricket-obsessed father of three and organiser of the Shobdon Food Festival, a charity event in north Herefordshire.

Hannah Bechelet - Presenter and reporter

After a short stint as GMB Presenter for ITV Central back in 2017, I'm delighted to be back in the Midlands again.

My career as a reporter started with a Masters in Broadcast Journalism. Then after freelancing for BBC radio my first full-time job took me to the Channel Islands back in 2012. I read the news at the commercial radio station in both Jersey and Guernsey for two years before moving to ITV Channel TV in 2014.

Since then I've worked behind the scenes as a producer, been on camera as a reporter and presented the 6 o'clock programme, and my job has involved everything from filming in Corfu, taking part in festivals in Alderney and grilling the island's top politicians.

Now I'm back in the Midlands, this time as a reporter and presenter. I'm loving covering such a vast aray of stories and being able to co-present the 6 o'clock programme with such experienced presenters.

Outside of work I enjoy baking (which my colleagues seem to enjoy the fruits of!), running and travelling. Being back on the mainland after seven years living on an island means I am also loving exploring anywhere I can reach in my car!

Des Coleman - Weather Presenter

Looking back in order to write this makes me smile. It’s been a while since I left drama school in Guildford with my sights set on becoming an actor.

Twenty or so years later, here I am in the fab position as ITV Central’s weather presenter.

I’ve enjoyed a wonderfully varied career, spending four years on Eastenders, winning a couple of awards, and making films like Harry on the Boat and Submerged.

I made my West End debut at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane with Miss Saigon, becoming what’s called a ‘West End Wendy’ - it’s a cute term for actors appearing in a number of London productions. I played the lead in shows like Chicago, Porgy and Bess and Rent.

I then worked for the BBC as a presenter on The One Show, The Politics Show and the weather, and I still tour with the Rat Pack playing Sammy Davis Jr and host events across the country. You can watch a clip here!

Here at ITV we’ve got the best weather team in the business - and it's fun!

Steve Clamp - Sports Correspondent

I had a rather unusual introduction to television. While at college studying TV Production and Journalism I was working part time as a fishmonger. One day, an actor who I had spoken to a few times told me his agent was looking for a new children's TV presenter - and would I like to meet her?!

Well obviously I did, a screen test followed... And I got the show! I continued working as a jobbing presenter in both children's shows and entertainment formats until an opportunity arose with Chelsea FC, at their new TV station. I began working there as a reporter and presenter, before a summer transfer took me to Manchester United and their TV Channel!

After a couple more years I was offered the chance to present on Sky Sports News, and became their youngest male anchor (I'm not the youngest at anything anymore...)

Another couple of years passed before I joined the BBC in Birmingham, before joining ITV News Central in 2005, initially as a news presenter, and then taking on the role of Sports Correspondent in 2009.

Along the way I've also cropped up on Setanta (with Matt Teale no less!) and have anchored the National ITV News.

I love my role in sport, it offers so many highs and lows - I must admit to often being swept up in the emotion of it all. I just wish all our teams could be as successful as Leicester City!

Away from news and sport my greatest joys come from being a father to two wonderful children, a girl and a boy, and whatever time I have left is spent listening to music - I have a huge vinyl collection which is still growing! I also play a bit of guitar - although not very well...

Yasmin Bodalbhai - Presenter and reporter

I've taken an unusual path into news...

I studied Arabic and French at University, and lived in the Middle East as part of my studies. I then went to drama school and spent a few years treading the boards. I realised that I loved telling stories - but wanted them to be real ones, and so retrained as a broadcast journalist!

After a stint reporting and presenting breakfast news on commercial radio, I joined ITN as a trainee. I had an incredible few months working across the newsroom, then another amazing few months working as an assistant news editor. I was so thrilled to come to ITV News Central in 2016, where I now present the early morning news bulletins during Good Morning Britain. I also sometimes present the main 6pm programme.

Away from news and TV I love travelling, yoga, singing and reading P.G. Wodehouse!.

Pablo Taylor - Good Morning Britain presenter

Pablo Taylor presents ITV Central headlines during Good Morning Britain

As a proud Brummie, I’ve always had an interest in the stories that affect Birmingham and the wider Midlands region.I studied history at University in London before moving back to the Midlands and doing a post-grad diploma in broadcast journalism. After working in radio for a year, I managed to secure a place on the ITV traineeship in 2017 which gave me an unbelievable insight into the world of TV news. After 9 months of on-the-job coaching from industry experts, I managed to secure a permanent job at ITV Central, where I’ve been ever since.Working here has been incredible for my development. I started as a production journalist but was soon able to start reporting on stories that I’d found myself, and in 2019 began presenting Central’s news bulletins on Good Morning Britain. The first few shifts were nerve-wracking, but it’s now like second nature, and I really enjoy the idea of delivering the biggest news stories from across the Midlands as people wake up. Away from news, I’m a passionate Man United fan (I still get a lot of stick for not supporting a Midlands side!). I also love travelling and watching films, especially ones made by Tarantino and Scorsese.A lot of people also ask about my name…It’s Spanish, but unfortunately I don’t speak a word of the lingo!You can connect with me on Twitter.

Monifa Bobb-Simon - Good Morning Britain presenter

Monifa Bobb-Simon presents ITV Central headlines during Good Morning Britain

I always knew I’d eventually end up calling the Midlands my home after moving to Coventry to study a degree in Journalism and Media. I went on to graduate with a First Class Bachelor Honours Degree in 2018.

But before I came to settle in Birmingham, I got the opportunity to move to Norwich as a Production Journalist intern - a completely new patch, learning on the job and getting hands on experience in a busy newsroom.

It meant moving over 130 miles away from home, but I was raring to take up the opportunity.

During that time, I learned a great deal about television news and what went on behind the scenes to deliver a news programme.

Last year, I joined the team at ITV Central where I was able to further my skills.

As well as producing, I currently present the regional early morning news bulletins during ITV's breakfast programme, Good Morning Britain.

I’m passionate about championing underrepresented stories and I’m delighted to be able to share that interest with our viewers.

