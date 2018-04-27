Career criminal jailed for driving car into two young brothers and killing them

A career criminal who drove a car into two young brothers in Coventry, killing both of them, has been jailed for nine years. Robert Brown had been released from prison for possessing a machete just six days before the collision on February 22. Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two, were with their mother, Louise, at about 2pm in MacDonald Road when it happened. A Ford Focus, driven by Brown, who was on a number of drugs at the time, drove into them at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone. Brown, 53, of Attwood Crescent, Wyken, admitted all the charges against him including:

Two counts of death by dangerous driving

Driving while disqualified

Using a motor vehicle without insurance

Using a motor vehicle without a licence

Brown tested positive for cocaine after being arrested, and was found to have 94mg of the drug in his system, after taking it about eight hours before the incident. He had also taken anti-depressants diazepam and zopiclone, the judge heard. During the sentencing at Warwick Crown Court today (April 27), Brown was handed a 15-year driving ban on top of his jail term.

The court heard how Brown was jailed for six months in November last year for possessing an 18in red-handled machete and was subsequently released on February 16. Before being handed six months in prison, Brown had been convicted of wounding in 2014 and common assault and theft from a shop in 2016 and had a "previous history of carrying offensive weapons". The judge was also told that Brown had 57 convictions for 207 offences, in a history of offending stretching back to the 1970s. Gwendoline Harrison, 42, was a passenger in the car, and admitted a charge of assault intending to resist arrest at the same hearing after she hit a member of the public as the pair tried to flee the scene. Harrison, of Triumph Close, Wyken, has been jailed for six months. Both Brown and Harrison showed no emotion during sentencing.

In a victim personal statement from the boys' mother, who was physically unhurt, read to Warwick Crown Court by father Reece Platt-May on Friday, she said:

My heart is broken - my heart is broken and time will never heal this. I love my boys with all my heart, and they will never be forgotten. Every minute, I picture their faces on the road. The sound of the car hitting them. Their faces will stay with me for the rest of my life. – Mother's statement

The grieving mother, saying her two surviving boys were still grappling with nightmares recalling what they also witnessed that day, said:

This monstrous act has destroyed me. – Mother's statement

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said it was a shocking incident: