Terrorism ruled out after men hit by car outside mosque

Police investigating a collision which injured two men outside a mosque in Birmingham now say they do not believe it was terror-related.

Officers say the men are believed to have been the victims of a targeted attack.

They are still trying to find a silver-coloured car which did not stop at the scene of the crash on Ettington Road in Aston. It happened at around 2.15pm yesterday.

A 19-year-old man is in hospital with head and back injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening. A 17-year-old is also in hospital with head and leg injuries which are not serious.

Detective Sergeant Adam Williams said they were keeping an open mid as to the motive as he appealed for anyone with information to make contact.