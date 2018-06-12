- ITV Report
England team leave St. George's Park for the World Cup in Russia
The England team have left their base at St. Georges Park in Burton upon Trent to board the plane for the World Cup in Russia.
Former Aston Villa defender Gareth Southgate leads the 23-man squad for the tournament that begins on Thursday.
England's first game will take place against Tunisia on Monday 18th June, before playing Panama on the following Sunday and will play Belgium in the final group game.
The players from the Midlands are Leicester City duo Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy and Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.
Full squad
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Nick Pope
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Ashley Young, Gary Cahill, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Jones
Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard, Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Forwards: Harry Kane (Captain) , Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck