England team leave St. George's Park for the World Cup in Russia

The England team have left their base at St. Georges Park in Burton upon Trent to board the plane for the World Cup in Russia.

Former Aston Villa defender Gareth Southgate leads the 23-man squad for the tournament that begins on Thursday.

England's first game will take place against Tunisia on Monday 18th June, before playing Panama on the following Sunday and will play Belgium in the final group game.

The players from the Midlands are Leicester City duo Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy and Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.