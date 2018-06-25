- ITV Report
Police find 82 chihuahuas at home of woman who died
The RSPCA is urging people to get their pets neutered, after 82 chihuahuas were discovered inside a house by police investigating a woman's death.
RSPCA inspector Herchy Boal was called by officers to a house in Birmingham, who said they were extremely concerned by the number of pets they had found inside.
The dogs were living in "chaotic, dirty" conditions, according to the charity and they appeared to have never left the house.
All of the dogs were taken to Newbrook Farm Animal Hospital, where some of them were treated for matted coats, fleas and burns.
The woman who lived at the property along with her husband, had died from complications after an accident.
The couple started out with just two dogs but, after failing to neuter them, ended up with more than 80 dogs within just a few years.
Inpsectors made the discovery in April last year and are highlighting the incident as an example of what can happen when people fail to neuter their pets, ahead of the discovery being shown in an episode of The Dog Rescuers on Channel 5.