Body of Ryan Evans who went missing after swimming at Westport lake recovered

13-year-old Ryan went missing after swimming with friends on Monday

Police have confirmed that they have found the body of 13-year-old Ryan Evans who went missing at Westport Lake near Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called after three children were seen "in distress" in the water on Monday afternoon (June 25).

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, made it safely out of the lake and were not injured.

The search for the teenager lasted more than 48 hours, with specialist crews from around the country being deployed.

Officers say Ryan's family have been informed and have thanked the local community for their support.

Emergency services and underwater teams carried out extensive search of the lake Credit: ITV News Central

Ryan’s family have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this very difficult time. His family and friends, who were at the lake with him on Monday, are being supported by police family liaison officers.

We cannot thank everyone - from family, friends, members of the public, the local community and partner agencies - enough for their help and assistance. A report will be prepared for the coroner."

Our thoughts are with Ryan's loved ones at this extremely difficult and tragic time.

– Staffordshire Police