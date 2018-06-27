Body of Ryan Evans who went missing after swimming at Westport lake recovered

Police have confirmed that they have found the body of 13-year-old Ryan Evans who went missing at Westport Lake near Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called after three children were seen "in distress" in the water on Monday afternoon (June 25).

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, made it safely out of the lake and were not injured.

The search for the teenager lasted more than 48 hours, with specialist crews from around the country being deployed.

Officers say Ryan's family have been informed and have thanked the local community for their support.