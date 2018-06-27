Two men killed in A47 bus and lorry crash named

Police have named the two men who died in the lorry and bus crash on the A47 in Cambridgeshire

The bus driver who was killed was Michael Elcombe, 45, of Cley Road in Swaffham, Norfolk.

Brian Chapman, 76, of Cherry Road in Kettering, who was a passenger on the bus, also died at the scene.

A further 17 people were injured in the collision. Six were serious injured.

The majority of the people injured were from Peterborough, with one from Hunstanton in Norfolk.

The crash is being investigated by police, but no was has been arrested yet.