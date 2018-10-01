Father of Mylee Billingham found guilty of her murder

William Billingham has also been found guilty of making threats to kill Mylee's mother.

The eight-year-old died in January after she was found with knife wounds at her father's bungalow in Brownhills.

The father of Mylee Billingham has been found guilty of her murder.

55-year-old Billingham used a kitchen knife to kill Mylee Billingham after dragging her by the coat into his bungalow - moments after holding the blade to the neck of her mother, Tracey Taundry.

A trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard how Miss Taundry dialled 999 from outside Billingham's house, telling operators to hurry as Mylee was screaming "stop it daddy".

Jurors deliberated for around 80 minutes before unanimously convicting Billingham of murder and a separate charge of making a threat to kill 34-year-old Miss Taundry.

The unemployed factory worker decided not to give evidence, claiming he had no memory of stabbing Mylee through the chest.

He insisted he was guilty manslaughter due to depression.

But prosecutors argued that Billingham "turned his anger" on Mylee to spite her mother after she began a same-sex relationship

He will be sentenced tomorrow (2nd October).