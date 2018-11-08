Watch: Thugs jailed after vicious machete attack caught on CCTV

Three men have been jailed for a total of 43 years after a vicious machete attack on a man in Birmingham.

Amir Hussain was found hiding alongside Zain Islam and Hussan Yousaf in a hotel room near Sheffield - two weeks after they left a man with shocking injuries during an assault in Small Heath.

The trio chased the victim - who was driving his mother to a doctor’s appointment - in a stolen truck, before he crashed into a wall.