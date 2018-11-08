- ITV Report
Watch: Thugs jailed after vicious machete attack caught on CCTV
Three men have been jailed for a total of 43 years after a vicious machete attack on a man in Birmingham.
Amir Hussain was found hiding alongside Zain Islam and Hussan Yousaf in a hotel room near Sheffield - two weeks after they left a man with shocking injuries during an assault in Small Heath.
The trio chased the victim - who was driving his mother to a doctor’s appointment - in a stolen truck, before he crashed into a wall.
Knifeman Hussain charged at the 23-year-old with a 12-inch machete, slicing open his stomach and arm.
CCTV shows the victim staggering around and clutching his stomach following the vicious attack on May 22, while the attackers flee the scene.
Police received a tip-off they were lying low in a hotel in Attercliffe where they were arrested.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Monday (5 November) Hussain, from Bordesley Green, was jailed for 17 years while Islam and Yousaf, both from Bankes Road in Small Heath, were handed 13 year jail sentences.