Helicopter crash investigators publish initial findings

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has published its first report on the Helicopter crash, which killed five people after leaving Leicester's King Power Stadium last month.

The wreckage of the aircraft was taken away from outside the ground to the AAIB's specialist investigation site in Farnborough on 1 November.

The interim report reveals in the starkest of terms the fate of those on board, and the impact on the helicopter.

The helicopter's journey