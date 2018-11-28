- ITV Report
Buck the Labrador saved from starvation thanks to specially made high chair
A young dog who was in danger of starving to death has had his life changed, thanks to a specially made high chair.
17-month-old Buck the labrador was unable to swallow enough food to keep him alive, because of a rare condition called mega-oesophagus.
He was just half the recommended weight for his age and the experts caring for him feared he would not live to see his 2nd birthday.
After his story was shared on social media, vet Emma Drinkall and her fiancé Nick Rowan - an expert in engineering - came together to create a custom-built feeding chair.
The chair took just a day to make and the couple will continue to adapt it as Buck gains weight.
The vets caring for Buck say since he started using the chair a few days ago he has kept all of his food down.
Dogs with mega-oesophagus are at risk of developing chest infections which can prove fatal, because they can accidentally breathe in food particles when they regurgitate their food.
Vets say Buck has not regurgitated since using the chair and his carers have put him on a high calorie puppy food diet to help him put on weight and gain strength.