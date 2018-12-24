Acid attack victim 'to sue police' claiming officers could have prevented attack

An acid attack victim who was blinded and badly disfigured by his then girlfriend is appealing to the public to help sue the police.

He's claiming officers failed to act on information which could have prevented the incident.

Katie Leong poured sulphuric acid at 96% concentration on Daniel Rotariu while he slept at the house they shared in Leicester in July 2016.

Leong was jailed for life after being found guilty of attempted murder and will serve at least 17 years.

Police watchdog the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said officers and staff had received reports that Leong was "acquiring acid to carry out a premeditated attack on an unnamed third party".

The IOPC investigation found Leong was not contacted about this allegation.