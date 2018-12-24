- ITV Report
-
Acid attack victim 'to sue police' claiming officers could have prevented attack
An acid attack victim who was blinded and badly disfigured by his then girlfriend is appealing to the public to help sue the police.
He's claiming officers failed to act on information which could have prevented the incident.
Katie Leong poured sulphuric acid at 96% concentration on Daniel Rotariu while he slept at the house they shared in Leicester in July 2016.
Leong was jailed for life after being found guilty of attempted murder and will serve at least 17 years.
Police watchdog the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said officers and staff had received reports that Leong was "acquiring acid to carry out a premeditated attack on an unnamed third party".
The IOPC investigation found Leong was not contacted about this allegation.
Mr Rotariu, 33, told the Guardian: "They received information that Katie was acquiring acid but they just closed the file and did nothing.
"I'm living in a prison of darkness. It took away my independence, my ability to work.
"It took away my sight, I will never see my fiancee and my baby's face."
He added that he still visits hospital weekly more than two years after the attack and that he was suing to hold the force to account.
Leicestershire Police told the paper they are aware of the legal proceedings, but declined to comment further.
Leong and her former boyfriend, Mark Cummings, were both accused of attempted murder with Mr Cummings cleared by the jury at Leicester Crown Court in 2017.
The court heard Mr Cummings, then 46, had ordered the acid online - but that the attack was "driven and orchestrated" by Leong who was convicted.
Speaking at the time, Angela Clark, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The evidence revealed a picture of her fascination with attacking someone using acid, including her possession of a book written by an acid attack survivor.
"The evidence of forensic medical experts confirmed that the acid was poured for about six seconds, and that a smaller dose of acid could have been fatal.
"All this evidence clearly showed that she had planned and implemented the attack fully intending to kill, so she was prosecuted for attempted murder."
Craig Court, Rotariu’s solicitor, said: “It seems clear that the police had more than enough information to take action that would have avoided the catastrophic consequences for this man’s life... we need public support in order to bring the case.”