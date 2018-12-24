Abandoned at Christmas: CCTV shows dog cruelly left on roadside

The RSPCA has released this heartbreaking footage of a man abandoning a dog from a car in Stoke-on-Trent.

The CCTV, that was recorded at 5pm on Monday 17 December, is now forming part of an investigation.

The Staffordshire bull terrier type dog was ditched by the side of the road at the corner of Timor Grove and Pacific Road.

A man is seen leaving the passenger side of the car carrying a dog bed, and leading a white and black Staffordshire bull terrier type dog.

The footage shows him cross the road, leaving the bed on the pavement and unclipping the dog’s lead, before running back to the car and driving away, whilst the distressed dog jumps up at the window and chases the care as it drives away.

The dog was found sitting in the bed by a passer-by during the following hour. They took him to a local vets who called the RSPCA.