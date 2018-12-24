- ITV Report
Abandoned at Christmas: CCTV shows dog cruelly left on roadside
The RSPCA has released this heartbreaking footage of a man abandoning a dog from a car in Stoke-on-Trent.
The CCTV, that was recorded at 5pm on Monday 17 December, is now forming part of an investigation.
The Staffordshire bull terrier type dog was ditched by the side of the road at the corner of Timor Grove and Pacific Road.
A man is seen leaving the passenger side of the car carrying a dog bed, and leading a white and black Staffordshire bull terrier type dog.
The footage shows him cross the road, leaving the bed on the pavement and unclipping the dog’s lead, before running back to the car and driving away, whilst the distressed dog jumps up at the window and chases the care as it drives away.
The dog was found sitting in the bed by a passer-by during the following hour. They took him to a local vets who called the RSPCA.
RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky is now appealing to the public for any information, she said: “The footage has to be seen to be believed, it’s just awful.
"To see the poor dog in such obvious distress jumping up at the car as it drives away it just heartbreaking.
"I can’t understand how someone could do this.
“The vets scanned his microchip and we have traced two previous owners in the Birmingham area, but do not believe either are the current owners, and therefore not those responsible for abandoning the dog.
“One man can be seen clearly in the footage dumping the dog, and there is a second person in the driver seat of the car.
"I am very keen to hear from anyone who recognises the vehicle, the man or the dog.
“The veterinary staff have nicknamed the dog Snoop, and he is in good condition, thought to be two years old.
"He is a white Staffie with black marking, and is such a friendly, lovely boy.
"He’s currently being cared for at a private boarding kennels where he will get all the care he needs whilst I investigate further."
“It’s beggars belief that someone could abandon a dog like this at Christmas, but we are so thankful to the kind people who found Snoop sitting sadly in his bed, for taking him to the safety of a vets straight away.”
The RSPCA expect more than 10,000 animals to be taken into our care this winter.
Last year, the animal welfare charity’s 24-hour cruelty hotline received 55,821 calls over Christmas.