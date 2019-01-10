Nottingham youth worker pays tribute to 14-year-old Jayden Moodie who was murdered in London

A 14 year old boy from Nottingham who was murdered in London has been described as polite, humble and respectful by a youth worker who knew him.

Jayden Moodie was killed when three men rammed a car into his moped then stabbed him multiple times in London on Tuesday (8 January).

Marcellus Baz, who runs a youth project called Switch Up, said Jayden was a bright boy with a bright future.

The teenager moved to the capital from Arnold with his mum only six months ago. Marcellus said he had been looking forward to a new start.