- ITV Report
Nottingham youth worker pays tribute to 14-year-old Jayden Moodie who was murdered in London
A 14 year old boy from Nottingham who was murdered in London has been described as polite, humble and respectful by a youth worker who knew him.
Jayden Moodie was killed when three men rammed a car into his moped then stabbed him multiple times in London on Tuesday (8 January).
Marcellus Baz, who runs a youth project called Switch Up, said Jayden was a bright boy with a bright future.
The teenager moved to the capital from Arnold with his mum only six months ago. Marcellus said he had been looking forward to a new start.
Officers have recovered a car which detectives believe was used in the attack.
The Metropolitan Police are treating the murder as a "targeted attack".
Jayden's family have told reporters he wasn't involved in crime and had no links to gang violence.
Deep shock at what happened to Jayden Moodie was expressed today in Wesminster.
The Gedling MP, Vernon Coaker, said it was an appalling and brutal murder of a teenage boy.